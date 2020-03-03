Stocks whipsaw as the Fed cuts rates to counter outbreak impact

Stocks whipsawed on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.5% in an effort to bolster the economy as the coronavirus spreads to more U.S. states and crimps corporate profits. The rate cut comes after seven major economies pledged early Tuesday to use "all appropriate tools" to deal with the outbreak.

The Dow slipped 12 points to almost 26,691, reversing a gain immediately after the rate cut was announced. Before the Fed's statement, the Dow had shed about 0.5% of its value in early trading amid concerns that central bankers weren't acting quickly enough to counter the disease's economic impact.

By 11 a.m. Eastern Time, the Dow was down more than 200 points, or 0.7%, to just over 26,500, while the broader S&P 500-stock index and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite were both down nearly 0.4%.

Prior to the Fed's statement, President Donald Trump complained on Twitter that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was moving too slowly, pointing out that Australia's central bank had slashed rates to counter the outbreak's economic hits there.

Wall Street is carefully weighing the impact of the coronavirus as more companies warn the outbreak will crimp profitability, while others cut back on employee travel and ask employees to work from home.

"The subdued reaction of the equity market suggests a typical buy the rumor and sell the fact and we continue to anticipate two weeks of high volatility in the markets," Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, wrote in an email after the Fed's decisions.

The Federal Reserve is cuting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

The muted trading on Tuesday follows yesterday's surge of 5.1%, when investors were buoyed by the prospect of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Yet last week, the Dow plunged more than 12%, marking the fastest recorded slide into market "correction" territory — defined as a decline of at least 10% from a previous high.

Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after the Fed rate cut was announced Tuesday that he would like the Fed to attack rates even further, noting, "The Federal Reserve is cuting [sic] but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors."

G-7 announcement

On Tuesday morning, the G-7 countries said they are "ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy."

The joint statement from the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada was issued after a conference call among the finance ministers and central bank presidents, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. But investors were looking for concrete actions, analysts noted.

"Global equities were disappointed with the 175-word statement of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors," said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA, in a research note issued before the Fed cut rates. "Wall Street's patience will be tested as downward pressures grow for signs of a fiscal response."

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S. The new disease has killed six people in the U.S., four from one nursing home near Seattle and two others in the same county. The cluster of deaths at the nursing facility in Washington state's King County highlights the serious threat the disease poses to older people and those with underlying health conditions.

There were just over 100 cases in 15 states as of Tuesday morning, with New Hampshire and Georgia being the most recent to join the battle against the virus.