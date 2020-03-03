U.S. preps for a pandemic as coronavirus claims 6 lives in Washington

U.S. preps for a pandemic as coronavirus claims 6 lives in WashingtonDownload the free app
The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S. The new disease has killed six people in the country, four from one nursing home near Seattle and two others in the same county. The cluster of deaths at the nursing facility in King County highlights the serious threat the disease poses to the elderly and infirm. There were just over 100 cases in 15 states as of Tuesday morning, with New Hampshire and Georgia being the most recent to join the battle against the virus.
One of the nation's top virus experts told CBS News Monday that the COVID-19 disease, which can be transmitted by people who don't even show symptoms, could spread to 70% of the world's population. Schools and hospitals across the U.S. have begun preparing for a potential pandemic.
While officials acknowledge the threat posed by the virus, both the Trump administration and the World Health Organization continue to say it's a manageable threat.
The top government economists from the U.S. and the world's six other biggest economies were to hold a conference call Tuesday to try and craft a unified response to the disease, which has already had a massive impact on stock markets and corporate financial outlooks.
Globally, outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan have continued growing fast, but draconian control measures in epicenter country China appeared to be paying off. China's daily rate of new infections continued to fall Tuesday, showing it is possible to contain the disease, even in the hardest-hit communities.
But with more than 90,000 people infected and 3,100 killed by COVID-19, exactly what measures can and should be implemented to rein in the virus in societies less-strictly controlled than China remained unclear. As WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday, "we are in unchartered territory."
Iran's military ordered to help fight spread of coronavirus
Iran's supreme leader has ordered the Islamic Republic's armed forces to assist its Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.
The decision by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came as Iran grappled with the highest death toll from the virus outside of China.
After downplaying the coronavirus as recently as last week, Iranian authorities now say they might mobilize as many as 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the disease.
Concern over the outbreak now stretches to Iran's top leadership - some of whom have fallen ill from the virus. A close confidant of Khamenei's died this week of the new virus, and at least six other Iranian government officials have been diagnosed with it.
- CBS/AP
India tracing contacts as virus cases increase
India reported two new coronavirus cases Monday, taking the total number in the country to five. On Tuesday officials said there were seven more suspected cases, including a cluster of six in Agra state.
In a bid to prevent the further spread of the disease, India has stopped issuing visas to people from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, the four countries with the largest outbreaks outside China. Visas to Chinese nationals were suspended last month.
One of the new confirmed patients, a 45-year-old man from Delhi, visited Italy before flying back to India via Austria on February 25, officials said. The crew of the Vienna-Delhi flight has been asked to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days.
A school in the Delhi suburb of Noida, where the Delhi man's two children study, closed for three days and was to be disinfected.
The Delhi patient came into contact with five other families during a birthday party in Agra last week. Six people among them have reported fever and blood samples have been sent for testing.
The other case confirmed Monday was a 24-year-old software engineer from the technology hub of Hyderabad. The man had come in contact with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is believed to have contracted the virus.
The patient's colleagues, friends and family were being monitored for symptoms.
- Arshad R. Zargar
South Korea declares "war" on coronavirus
South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared "war" against the coronavirus Tuesday, placing all government agencies on a 24-hour emergency footing. The country has the largest outbreak in the world outside China, with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.
Authorities reported 374 new cases Tuesday for a nationwide total of 5,186, the Reuters news agency said.
South Korea has seen a rapid rise in infections in recent days and scores of events — from K-pop concerts to sports seasons — have been cancelled or postponed as a result, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide.
Moon said the government would inject more than 30 trillion won (US$25 billion) into the economy to address the "grave" situation brought on by the outbreak.
"The entire country has entered a war with the infectious disease," Moon said, ordering all government agencies to operate around the clock.
- CBS/AFP
Twitter asks employees worldwide to work from home due to virus
Twitter staff members across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus. The request follows similar requests by governments in virus hotspots.
"We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post. "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us -- and the world around us."
Working from home will be mandatory for employees at the company's South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, Christie said.
Twitter had already announced the suspension of "non-critical" business travel and events last week.
- AFP
China making "huge progress" against virus, U.N. ambassador says
The outbreak continues to wane in China, where the virus was first detected in December.
The health ministry on Tuesday announced that only 125 new cases of the virus had been detected over the prior 24 hours, the lowest number since authorities began publishing nationwide figures on Jan. 21. Another 31 deaths were reported, all of them in the hardest-hit province of Hubei. The figures bring China's total number of cases to 80,151, with 2,943 deaths.
China's U.N. ambassador says the government believes that "victory" over the coronavirus won't be far behind the coming of spring.
Zhang Jun told a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York that, "China's fight against the coronavirus is indeed making huge progress, and the situation is really becoming stable."
- Associated Press
Georgia announces first two cases
The state of Georgia has two confirmed cases of coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey announced Monday night. There are now confirmed cases in 15 states across the United States.
The two patients live together in Fulton County, according to a statement from Kemp.
"One recently returned from Italy. Both have mild symptoms; they are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading," the statement said.