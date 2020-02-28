Wall Street bloodbath continues as stocks open sharply lower

Financial markets opened sharply lower on Friday, putting stocks on track for a seventh straight day of losses as investors brace for the economic fallout from the widening coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow plunged 844 points, or 3.2%, to 24,921 in morning trading, while the broader S&P 500 stock index shed 3% of its value and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both sank 2.4%. The Dow has shed more than 12% of its value since February 19. That puts U.S. stocks on track for their worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.

More than 83,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease have now been confirmed in 53 countries, with the death toll at more than 2,800. Despite President Donald Trump's reassurances that the U.S. is in "great shape," investors are weighing the impact of potential economic disruptions from the disease.

California monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus

Tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft have warned that the outbreak will hurt their financials, while countries are taking measures to halt the spread of the disease, such as Japan decision to close all public schools.

"Markets move sharply when fear and uncertainty are prevalent, and there is plenty of both right now," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com.

The slide into correction territory — a decline of at least 10% from a previous high — is the fastest on record, noted Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. "The speed of the decline over the past week even beats the Black Monday episode in October 1987, where the peak was in August 1987," he wrote in a research note.

Airline and other travel stocks have been pummeled, with American Airlines and Delta shedding 27% and 17% of their market value, respectively, since last Friday. But Thursday's rout touched multiple industries, with real estate, consumer staple and health care stocks suffering losses.

Doctor warns of likely coronavirus quarantines in U.S.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday warned clients that the S&P 500 could drop another 9% over the next three months. The firm also said corporate profit growth is likely to vanish this year because of the coronavirus, and that U.S. economic growth would slow.

The sharp decline has investors looking to the Federal Reserve for help, analysts said.

"The global equity rout remains relentless," TD Securities analysts told investors in a report. "With no less than three Fed rate cuts now priced in for this year, investors are starting to look to central bankers for rescue once again."