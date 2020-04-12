Coronavirus relief: How you can help others during the pandemic

If you're like us, you feel a sense of helplessness when it comes to seeing so many fellow Americans struggling, especially on this holiday weekend. So we at "Face the Nation" wanted to share some ideas, for how you can help.



CDC.gov (Find basic information like how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus)

Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 redcrossblood.org (The Red Cross is encouraging people to make and keep future appointments to give blood and platelets)

Americasblood.org Directrelief.org (humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies) FeedingAmerica.org (Find your local food bank in need of donations) wck.org (Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen provides meals to those in need during disasters)

restaurantworkerscf.org (Restaurant Workers Community Foundation is providing relief funds to workers, owners and loans to individual restaurants) JamesBeard.org/relief (Donations to The James Beard Foundation's relief fund is going directly to the food and beverage industry in need)

MealsOnWheelsAmerica.org (Donate to give local programs the resources they desperately need

to keep seniors safe amid COVID-19.)

nokidhungry.org (As the coronavirus crisis bars kids from the school meals they depend on, everyday people, celebrities, corporations and others are stepping up to ensure these kids can eat.) bestfriends.org (Information on how to protect your own pets and adopt/save animals in need during the pandemic)