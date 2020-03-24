Volunteers work to aid seniors amid pandemic While the coronavirus pandemic is expected to worsen, efforts have been raised around the country to help people aged 65 and older who are the most susceptible to the coronavirus. A Kentucky COVID-19 relief program pairs people who are medically at-risk, in most cases the elderly, with those who are not. In Texas, a Facebook group with thousands of members has become a virtual community working on real ways to help seniors. Errol Barnett reports on these groups and shares personal stories from those who are working to help.