Egg prices have tripled in three weeks amid coronavirus panic shopping

Americans may have to make do with chocolate eggs this Easter, as the hunt for real ones could prove difficult. Along with hand sanitizer and toilet paper, consumers in a bunker mentality due to the coronavirus pandemic have been filling up their shopping carts with eggs, the breakfast and baking staple.

"It's created a shortage in a tight window of explosive demand," Brian Moscogiuri, a director and analyst covering eggs and egg products at commodity market research firm Urner Barry, told CBS MoneyWatch. "It's like ahead of a major snowstorm, when people are not sure if they'll be able to go out again, other than this is happening on a national scale."

According to Nielsen, egg sales soared 85.7% in the week ending March 21, compared with the same week a year earlier, and saw a 44% rise the prior week from a year earlier. In the four-week period ending March 21, egg sales increased 29.2% from the year earlier, the data company said.

Wholesale prices for a dozen Midwest large eggs — the benchmark for the egg industry — rose to a record $3.09 on Thursday, up from $1.03 at the beginning of the month, according to Urner Barry's Moscogiuri.

"It's essentially tripled over the last three weeks with retailers seeing demand four-to-six times the normal volume in a very consolidated period," said the analyst. "There are only a certain amount of chickens laying a certain amount of eggs each day, so supply is limited."

The egg section stands empty at a chain supermarket in Brooklyn, New York, on March 18, 2020. Irina Ivanova

The cost being extracted by egg suppliers is even higher than in 2015, when the industry lost about 11% of its production due to avian influenza killing tens of millions of egg-laying hens, Moscogiuri noted.

"We just got the new egg prices about 10 minutes ago, and it's shocking," Avi Kaner, co-founder of Morton Williams, a chain of 16 supermarkets in the New York City metropolitan area, said on Friday. "They raised prices from $2.65 to $3.06, so it's another 15% in the last week, and last week prices doubled from the week before."

When suppliers' prices increase, retailers can either pass off the cost to consumers, take the hit to profit, or something in between.

"We obviously can't double the price, so we'll increase a little bit," said Kaner, who explained that when wholesale egg prices doubled, Morton Williams hiked prices 14%.

Prices of other commodities and in-demand products had not risen in the same fashion, Kaner said. Imagine the public reaction to the makers of hand sanitizer deciding to double their prices due to spiking demand, he stated.

A self-professed believer in supply and demand, Kaner said he objected to egg suppliers "taking advantage of a national emergency at a time the country should be working to help each other."

As for the coming holiday, egg decorations may have to be put on the back burner.

"It has begun to look likely that the traditional Easter demand period for shell eggs, now just over a week away, may not materialize with many retailers not issuing circulars and those that are focusing on cage-free and organic offerings which, largely of the brown shell variety, are poor candidates for Easter coloring activities," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly egg report released on Friday.

Retailers including Walmart have in recent weeks imposed limits for customers in purchasing items including eggs as well as paper products, milk, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

