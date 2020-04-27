"As each day goes by, it gets more stressful": Millions struggle amid delays in stimulus and unemployment

Jessa Lewis is a self-employed single mom. She is still waiting on both unemployment and stimulus money. "It's definitely getting frustrating and as each day goes by, it gets more stressful," Lewis said.

She's about to be three months behind on rent, and can barely afford groceries and is trying to sell a piece of art she loves to try to raise cash. The reason millions like Lewis are still waiting include a change-of-address or bank account since their last tax filing, payments going to the wrong account or a delay for those who failed to file taxes.

Customers can track the federal money from the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. By entering your Social Security number and address, you can find out when to expect payment and add direct deposit information.

"We put our heart and soul into this business and we feel like we're finally starting to see the rainbow — and you know, this happened," said Robin, who owns Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe, a Houston-area donut shop with five employees.

Robin is also waiting, but money from the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses ran out before she could get any.

"I feel like we've gone through so much, we've put our savings into this place," she said.

For small business like Robin's Donut Shop, it will be an anxious wait, but $310 billion may be gone quickly, even within a week.