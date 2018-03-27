Mother arrested after toddler, baby found dead in car seats

SUPERIOR, Ariz. -- A 20-year-old mother has been after a baby and a toddler were found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community Monday night, reports CBS affiliate KPHO.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old. Forghani tells KPHO that 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez was arrested and is being charged with two counts of murder.

At around 11:15 p.m., detectives from the Pinal Sheriff's Office were called to assist the Superior Police Department after they found the bodies, the station reports.

Evidence of foul play was found at the scene, said Forghani. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Superior is about 60 miles east of Phoenix.