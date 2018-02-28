Cops: Md. man throws sulfuric acid on roommate, critically injuring her

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police say a Maryland man threw sulfuric acid on his roommate's face and body, leaving her with critical injuries, reports CBS Baltimore.

Prince George's County police said in a statement Tuesday evening that they had arrested 28-year-old Bekre Abdela in the weekend attack.

The statement says officers responded to a home in Hyattsville for a report of a roommate dispute. They found a woman suffering from what appeared to be chemical burns.

She was taken to a hospital, where police say she remains in critical condition.

The statement says Abdela was arrested Monday and has "admitted his involvement," but that a motive is still under investigation.

Court records don't list an attorney but show Abdela has a preliminary hearing scheduled March 27. He's charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges.