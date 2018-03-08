Cops ID fake officer seen "responding" to home on video as 14-year-old

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - A 14-year-old is behind bars after police say he used an SUV retrofitted with emergency lights and a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department uniform with a firearm in the belt holster to impersonate a police officer.

According to the sheriff's department, on March 5, a teen driving a Ford Explorer without license plates but with red and blue lights mounted on the inside of the front windshield, pulled into the driveway of a home and went to the front door where he told the people inside that he was investigating a domestic disturbance. The homeowner said there was no problem and that he had not called police, and locked the door, refusing to allow the teen inside. After the teen left the homeowner called police to report the encounter.

The next day, according to the sheriff's department, Sergeant J. Monroe spotted the Ford Explorer and pulled the car over. The 14-year-old great-grandson of the SUV's registered owner was later identified as the suspect. Police say the teen, who was on probation, was arrested and booked into juvenile detention.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities searched the suspect's home and found "a large amount of counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement related items."

Police also believe the suspect pulled over two other people while he was allegedly posing as a law enforcement officer. He allegedly pulled over a red vehicle driven by a woman and obtained her information, then "gave her a warning and let her go."

In another incident, the suspect allegedly turned on his emergency lights and told the teenager at the home that he was investigating a domestic disturbance. According to the sheriff's department, the suspect left when the teen told him there was no disturbance.

Detectives are trying to locate these last two victims. If you have information call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.