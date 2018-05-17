Cops: Hartford officer stabbed in neck, critically injured by woman being evicted

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck and critically injured by a woman who was being evicted from her downtown apartment. Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the veteran officer was hospitalized after she suffered "life-threatening, life-altering injuries" Thursday morning.

She was undergoing surgery at Hartford Hospital.

The officer was called to a downtown apartment building for a routine eviction. Foley says the suspect grabbed the officer in a headlock and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck. The officer suffered injuries to her jugular vein, reports CBS affiliate WFSB.

He said maintenance workers who pulled the woman off the officer were heroes.

The stabbing appears to have happened during a handcuffing process, Foley said, reports WFSB.

Foley says the suspect, a 39-year-old city woman, is in custody. The suspect was also hospitalized for treatment of a cut on her hand, the station reports. Police said an arrest is forthcoming.

No names were released.