Cops "can no longer confirm" abduction of girl missing after grandfather shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Authorities in Kansas City say they can "no longer confirm" a girl missing after her grandfather was found shot was abducted, reports CBS affiliate KCTV. An Amber Alert has been canceled in Kansas and Missouri for 15-year-old Brajean Sledge, but police say they believe she is with a person of interest in the case and may be in danger.

Authorities had previously said Sledge was abducted by the shooting suspect.

"We are still very concerned for Sledge's safety, and she is still considered missing and endangered," Kansas City, Mo. police said in a statement released to the station. "We are still actively looking for her."

Police identified 18-year-old Anthony King as a "person of interest in several crimes regarding this incident."

Police first responded to the report of a shooting Thursday at a Kansas City home, where they found Sledge's 60-year-old grandfather shot and wounded.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition, the station reports.

Sledge and King were last seen traveling northbound in her grandfather's stolen 2017 Kia Forte, the station reports. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned Thursday in south Kansas City. Investigators were canvassing the area and processing the car for evidence.

Sledge goes by several different names, including Brajean Sweeten, Bre-Shawn, Brayshawn, and Rayshawn, the station reports. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and black pants, and her hair is black with a blond weave, police say. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.