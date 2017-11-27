By Crimesider Staff AP November 27, 2017, 5:18 PM

Cops: Blind 75-year-old man robbed, beaten in daytime attack

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — Police in suburban Philadelphia say a legally blind 75-year-old man was beaten and robbed in broad daylight.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says the man's money and phone were taken in the attack, which happened Sunday at about 2:30 p.m.

Chitwood took to Twitter on Monday to ask for the public's help in catching the person who committed the crime. He calls the attacker a "scumbag" and a "predator" who needs to be taken down.

He says the victim, who has not been identified, has been hospitalized with a possible broken leg.

No other details were released.

