9 students hospitalized after eating "THC-laced" candy

Cooper City, Florida -- Authorities say nine students from a Florida charter school ate marijuana-infused candy and were hospitalized with stomach pains.

CBS Miami reports that seven boys and two girls between the ages of 10 and 12 from Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City were expected to be released Friday.

A statement from school spokesperson Colleen Reynolds says a student "inadvertently" brought in THC-laced candy in a package similar to a popular sour candy and shared it with their friends. Reynolds says EMS and law enforcement were immediately contacted.

Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City, Florida on September 6, 2019 CBS Miami

Broward County Sheriff's spokesman and Battalion Chief Michael Kane says the students had abdominal pain after consuming the candies. He said their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Kane added that the THC-laced candy was packaged just like a commercially packaged candy.

Sheriff's Sgt. Donald Prichard said no criminal charges were filed Friday, but the investigation is ongoing.