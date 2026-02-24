Consumer confidence ticks up in February as labor market outlook improves

Consumer confidence edged higher in February as Americans expressed a more optimistic view of the labor market and other facets of the economy, a new survey shows.

The Conference Board, a nonprofit research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased by 2.2 points in February, rising to 91.2.

That's an improvement over January, when confidence fell sharply amid concerns over household income and job prospects. Still, February's reading remains below the peak reached in November 2024, the Conference Board said.

An improving job market

A higher share of survey respondents now say jobs are "plentiful" versus "hard to get," a sign that consumers may be adopting a more favorable outlook of the labor market.

The improved February reading comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed robust hiring in January. Employers added 130,000 jobs last month, according to the latest jobs report. Still, the economy gained just 181,000 jobs in 2025, a fraction of the more than 2 million added in 2024.

Americans' short-term expectations for their income, business conditions and the job market also rose, although they remain well below 80, the marker that can signal a recession ahead. It's the 13th consecutive month that reading has come in under 80.

The measure of consumers' assessments of their current economic situation also fell by 1.8 points to 120.

Inflation concerns

The consumer confidence data shows that Americans are still wary about high costs. Dana Peterson, chief economist for the Conference Board, noted in a press release that write-in responses reflected a growing pessimism towards prices, inflation and the cost of goods.

Consumers' 12-month inflation expectations were little changed but remain elevated. Mentions of trade and politics increased, while references to labor market conditions eased as perceptions of the job market improved modestly this month.

According to the Conference Board's February survey, consumers' plans to buy big-ticket items over the next six months rose, with plans to buy used cars, furniture, TVs and smartphones leading the way.

Home-buying expectations were little changed in February, generally a slow time for the housing market, which has been mired in a years-long slump.