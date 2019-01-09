"Suspicious packages" found at consulates in Australia

Sydney -- Several foreign consulates have been evacuated in Melbourne as Australian officials note they are responding to multiple "hazardous material" events in the city. The Australian Federal Police say that police and emergency services are examining suspicious packages delivered to the foreign consulates.

The statement Wednesday said: "The circumstances surrounding these incidents are being investigated."

Melbourne's Metropolitan Fire Brigade said it had been called to "a number of incidents" across the city, BBC News reports.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Hazmat and fire crews are seen outside the Indian and French Consulates on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019. AAP Image/Kaitlyn Offer via REUTERS



