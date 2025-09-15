U.K. aristocrat and her partner get 14 years in prison for baby daughter's death

A British woman from an aristocratic family and her partner were sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison each for the death of their newborn daughter, who died while they were living off-grid in freezing temperatures.

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Lucraft told Constance Marten, 38, and Mark Gordon, 51, that the way they treated their baby, Victoria, had been "neglect of the gravest and most serious type."

The pair sat separately in the glass-fronted dock at London's Old Bailey central criminal court, but had to be reprimanded by the judge for repeatedly gesturing and passing notes to each other, showing what Lucraft said was a "complete lack of respect" to the court.

"Neither of you gave much thought to the care or welfare of your baby," Lucraft told the couple, according to BBC News. The judge added that the two had "no genuine expression of remorse."

Police search the Roedale Valley Allotments, in Brighton, southern England, amid an "urgent search operation" to find the missing baby of Constance Marten, who has not had any medical attention since birth in early January, February 28, 2023. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty

Marten and Gordon, who had denied all the charges against them, went on the run after police found a placenta in their burnt-out car by a motorway outside Manchester in northwest England.

They were arrested after a seven-week police hunt in January and February 2023 during which they spent time living in a tent.

A jury found them guilty of manslaughter in July after a previous jury was unable to reach a verdict on the manslaughter charge.

Marten and Gordon were trying to keep custody of their daughter after authorities took their four other children into care due to the couple's lifestyle, saying their attitude posed a "significant risk" to the children, the court heard.

Days after their arrest, baby Victoria's body was found in a shopping bag on a vegetable patch. Marten told police Victoria died when she fell asleep on her in the tent, but the judge said he believed she died from hypothermia.

A pair of pink child's earmuffs are found in Roedale Valley Allotments, Brighton, where an urgent search operation was carried out to find the missing baby of Constance Marten on Feb. 28, 2023. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

In a statement to the court, Marten's mother, Virginie de Selliers said she had been horrified at how her daughter had been characterized, adding it did not reflect "the daughter I remember."

Her lawyer, Tom Godfrey, said Marten felt genuine "sadness and remorse" over Victoria's death.

Philippa McAtasney, defending Gordon, said he had not been thinking "properly or rationally" when he decided to go on the run, but would have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

Becoming estranged from a wealthy family

Born into a life of wealth and privilege, Marten grew up in a 25-room mansion on a vast estate in Dorset in southwest England. Her aristocratic family had close links to the royal family.

Her grandmother was a childhood friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II, for whom Marten's father also served as a page boy.

But Marten rejected her privilege, according to The Associated Press. She lived at times without paying rent and while on the lam scavenged food from trash bins.

Marten had told the court her family had been prejudiced against Gordon.

This handout combination photo provided by the Metropolitan Police on Jan. 18, 2023, shows Mark Gordon and Constance Marten. Metropolitan Police via AP

"There's a few people in my biological family who see me as an embarrassment and are scared I will speak out about them and will stop at nothing to get what they want," she said.

She added, without fully explaining, that a member of her family "doesn't want me alive" after she spoke out against them.

British-born Gordon's early life was a world away from Marten's and marked by poverty and violence.

In 1989, at the age of 14, he held a woman against her will in Florida for more than four hours and raped her while armed with a knife and hedge clippers, prosecutors told the London court. Within a month, he entered another property and carried out another offense involving aggravated battery.

He was sentenced to 40 years in jail but was released after serving 22.

In 2017, Gordon was also convicted of assaulting two female police officers at a maternity unit in Wales where Marten gave birth to their first child under a fake identity.