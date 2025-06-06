19-year-old driving Mercedes 132 mph told trooper he was late for job interview

A 19-year-old man from Connecticut who was caught driving at 132 mph told officials he didn't stop for troopers because he was running late to a job interview, police said this week.

State troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on Interstate 91 in the town of Cromwell when they spotted a Mercedes E300 traveling "faster than the flow of traffic," Connecticut State Police said in a press release. A speed radar confirmed the vehicle was driving 132 mph.

When a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop with lights and sirens, the driver sped away and wove in and out of traffic while "making unsafe lane changes."

However, due to the hazard posed to traffic, the trooper stopped trying to follow the vehicle.

State police said they contacted the vehicle's registered owner, who said a family member — later identified as 19-year-old Azmir Djurkovic — was driving the car at the time of the incident.

"Troopers obtained a phone number for Djurkovic, who admitted to driving and stated he did not stop because he was late for a job interview," state police said.

Djurkovic was later arrested and is facing multiple charges, including reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit and reckless endangerment. He was released on a bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.