"Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old?": Cop confronts boys carrying BB gun

The Columbus Police Department has released bodycam footage from a police officer who got a call about two young black men with a gun. When Officer Peter Casuccio arrived at the scene, he found an 11-year-old and 13-year-old boy with a realistic BB gun. The officer had an tense exchange with the boys about the dangers of carrying a gun, saying he could've killed them.

The video begins with Officer Casuccio speaking to the two boys on the side of a road. The boys' faces have been blurred to protect their identities. Officer Casuccio tells them he got a call from someone saying "there's two young male blacks ... They look really young and they just flashed a gun."

"Listen, here's the deal, OK? You had to show somebody, because how did they know you had it?" Officer Casuccio asks the boys. One of the boys said he did not show anyone the BB gun, he was just holding it.

"You can't do that dude, in today's world. Listen, that thing looks real," the officer replied.

The boys apologize, and Officer Casuccio begins to tell them why holding a realistic-looking BB gun is dangerous. He asks how old they are. One boy says he's 11 and the other says he's 13.

"Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old? Do you think I want to shoot a 13-year-old?" the officer asks. The boys reply, "No, sir."

"Do I honestly look like the type of dude that wants to shoot anybody?" he asks, to which the boys reply, "No, sir."

"But do I look like the type of dude that would shoot somebody?" he asks, to which the boys reply, "Yes, sir."

Officer Casuccio said he prides himself on being a "pretty bad hombre. Because I got to be." He warns the boys, "Don't make me."

The officer took the 11-year-old home and spoke with his mother. The released bodycam footage cuts to the officer speaking with the mom, with the video still blurred to protect identities. "I pull up on them, and I'm not going to lie to you, doing cop stuff, I drew up on them," Officer Casuccio tells the mother.

The officer tells the mom that her son "freaks out" and started pull the BB gun out of his waistband. "He could've shoot you for that, you know that?" the mother is heard telling her son. The officer said the gun fell, and he realized it was just a BB gun.

"Regardless of what people say about the dudes wearing this uniform... we care," Officer Casuccio said. The officer said he's been in the military and as a police officer, has had to do things he hopes the boys' generation never has to do. "The last thing I ever want to do is shoot an 11-year-old, man. Because your life hasn't even gotten started yet. And it could've ended. Because I wouldn't have missed," the officer tells the boy.

"I could've killed you. I want you to think about that tonight when you go to bed. You could be gone. Everything you want to do in this life could've been over," Officer Casuccio said.

The Columbus Police Department released Officer Casuccio's bodycam footage on Tuesday and it went viral, gaining widespread media attention. The video was released because "it was a good job done by the officer in a very, very tense situation, and we try to highlight those," PIO Sergeant Chantay Boxill told CBS News.

In a notorious case in 2014, a 12-year-old Ohio boy was shot and killed while playing with a similar, fake gun. Tamir Rice, who was black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center near Cleveland when he was shot and killed by Timonthy Loehmann, who is white.

A grand jury declined to indict Loehmann. He was fired last year after it was discovered he was previously deemed "unfit for duty."