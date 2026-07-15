2 families sue hospital after Colorado man claims he was switched at birth

Two families are suing a local hospital after a Colorado man claimed he and another man were switched at birth 36 years ago.

Two years ago, Jeremy Morrison took a DNA test and found out his parents were not his biological parents. He told CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs that he always felt different from his family.

"I didn't have anyone that looked like me in my family," Morrison said. "I was that blonde-haired kid that stood out in a family full of brown-haired people."

Morrison told KKTV that his aunt provided DNA, and a man named Kyle Bylin matched as her nephew. Morrison said he does not have any cousins.

"I know I definitely wouldn't be here in Colorado today if I went home with the right parents," Morrison said. "I would have been working the farm with my older brother that I never knew I had."

Morrison said he believes he and Bylin were the only babies born on Jan. 26, 1988, at the same hospital in Grafton, North Dakota.

"Me and Kyle didn't grow up in the same area; we couldn't have gotten switched at daycare or anything like that," Morrison told KKTV.

Both sets of parents have met their biological sons, but the two men have not yet met each other, KKTV reported.

Morrison, Bylin and their parents are suing Unity Medical Center, which has denied the allegations, litigation records show.

Unity Medical Center told KKTV in a statement that it's "currently working to better understand a highly unusual situation involving two men who apparently were separated from their biological parents at some point during their lives. Both men were born at our hospital on the same day in 1988, and we recognize the profound impact this discovery has had on them and their families."

"Unfortunately, because of the passage of nearly four decades, the medical and staffing records that might have provided additional clarity no longer exist, and no members of the delivery team from that time are still employed by the hospital," it said. "While we deeply sympathize with the men and their families, we have found no evidence to support claims that Unity Medical Center or its staff were responsible for what occurred."