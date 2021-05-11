Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia fuel tax following cyberattack on pipeline

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending state taxes on fuel in response to rising prices after a cyberattack shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

The 5,500 mile pipeline delivers roughly 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast. The shut down sparked gas shortages Monday, leaving motorists to wait in long lines at gas stations.

Gov. Kemp also announced that Georgia is increasing weight limits for trucks transporting fuel to stations, in part to tamp down on price gouging.

"We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week," Gov. Kemp said in a statement Tuesday.

He also discouraged motorists from hoarding gas.

"There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas," Kemp said. "With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal."

In the meantime, the governor expects the two measures will alleviate cost burdens.

Criminals installed ransomware on Colonial's IT systems, halting all pipeline operations Friday.

The FBI says a group of Russian cybercriminals who call themselves DarkSide is behind the disruption.