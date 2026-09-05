Colombia drone attack by suspected guerrillas kills at least 3 soldiers, army says

An attack involving explosives dropped from drones followed by a clash inside a military compound in northeastern Colombia has killed at least three soldiers and wounded four, Colombia's army said Saturday.

Local authorities blamed the attack late Friday on the rebel National Liberation Army (ELN). It targeted a military unit in the municipality of Ocaña, in the Norte de Santander department, which borders Venezuela. Two soldiers died at the site and a third after receiving medical attention, Colombia's military said on X.

"In the context of the operations deployed following these events, Captain Marco David Pirajón Montezuma, Professional Soldier Joel Alberto Jiménez Jaramillo, and Professional Soldier Jhon Carlos Marrugo Manjarrez were killed during an engagement in combat, while honorably and committedly carrying out their duty in service to the Nation," the military said.

President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the attack.

"For every police officer or soldier murdered, we will bring the full weight and legitimate force of the State down upon the criminals," the president said.

De la Espriella, a millionaire who earned President Trump's endorsement, won a close runoff election in June. He started his four-year term on Aug. 7. Since taking office, De la Espriella has joined the Shield of the Americas, an anti-cartel alliance headed by the U.S.

He has said he plans to forge a military alliance with Israel and the U.S. to help strengthen his war against Colombia's guerrillas.

Much of ELN, an armed group active since 1964, is based in the Catatumbo region, which includes parts of the Norte de Santander and Cesar departments. ELN also harbors dissident factions of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that did not join the peace agreement a decade ago.

Both groups are vying for control of the strategic region, which connects to the porous border with Venezuela and is one of Colombia's primary coca-producing areas.

In August, an explosion outside a police station in Cucuta injured 11 police officers and killed a police dog. Officials also blamed that attack on the ELN. Earlier this week, at least one civilian was killed and 11 other people were injured after a car bomb exploded outside a police station in northeastern Colombia.