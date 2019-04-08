Stanford expels student linked to college admissions scandal

Stanford University has expelled a female student whose application was linked with the "Operation Varsity Blues" bribery scandal rocking college admissions nationwide.

The university quietly announced that it had rescinded the student's admission after it was determined that "some of the material in the student's application is false." The news was first reported Sunday by The Stanford Daily, the university's student newspaper.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, is no longer on the California campus and her credits have been vacated by the University, CBS SF Bay Area reported.

"Operation Varsity Blues" exposes college admissions scam

The student allegedly lied about her sailing credentials in her application. Though she was accepted through the standard process and not recruited as an athlete, her admission was followed by a $500,000 contribution to Stanford's sailing program.

Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer was fired March 12 after he pleaded guilty to accepting $270,000 in bribes connected to the recruitment of two teens who did not ultimately attend the University. He has not yet faced charges for the $500,000 associated with acceptance of the expelled student, The Stanford Daily reported.

School officials said the money was donated by Key Worldwide Foundation, a charity operated by William "Rick" Singer.

USC student reveals how Rick Singer solicited her mom as admissions client

Federal prosecutors say Singer was paid $25 million by wealthy parents to falsify student test scores and bribe coaches and other officials to secure admissions at 11 elite colleges and universities. Singer has plead guilty to federal charges and could face up to 65 years in prison.

At least 50 people, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin as well as wealthy financial executives, have been charged in the scheme.