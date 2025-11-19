Divers find over 450 pounds of cocaine hidden underneath ship bound for Europe, Colombia's navy says

Divers in Colombia discovered a big haul of cocaine underneath a ship that was preparing to set sail for Europe, the country's navy announced Tuesday.

Navy crew members at a port on the Pacific coast conducted an underwater inspection of the Europe-bound merchant vessel, successfully seizing more than 450 pounds of suspected cocaine, military officials said on social media.

During the underwater inspection, divers from the Buenaventura Coast Guard Station found seven "suspicious bags" that were sealed and contained the narcotics, the navy said.

Officials released photos of the seizure, showing images of the divers retrieving the drugs as well as dozens of packages laid out on the ground.

The seizure came just a few days after the navy announced it had confiscated more than seven tons of drugs from two speedboats and a semi-submersible vessel, or so-called "narco sub," also in the Pacific Ocean. Officials released images and video of the operation, showing several packages on board a boat and alleged suspects surrendering and being pulled from the water.

Last month, the Trump administration announced sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his family members, accusing the leader of having "allowed drug cartels to flourish." The sanctions followed months of friction between Mr. Trump and Petro over U.S. migrant deportations and strikes on suspected drug boats off the coast of South America.

In an exclusive conversation with CBS News in October, Petro claimed some of those killed by the U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats have been innocent civilians, and he reiterated his accusation that the attacks violate international law.

"Killing the business' workers is easy," Petro said. "But if you want to be effective, you have to capture the bosses of the business."

The White House has denied that innocent civilians were killed in the boat strikes.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says about 90% of the cocaine that reaches the U.S. comes from Colombia, and President Trump has blamed Petro, saying he's failed to rein in drug cartels that operate in his country.

"They have insulted me," Petro told CBS News. "And a lot, but all I can do is be frank."