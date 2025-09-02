Dockworkers arrested after 1,116 pounds of cocaine found hidden behind fake wall in shipping container in Sydney

Three Sydney dockworkers have been charged over a massive shipment of cocaine in a law enforcement investigation into trusted insiders importing illicit drugs into Australia, authorities said on Tuesday.

The three, aged 25, 38 and 42, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday charged over 1,116 pounds of cocaine found hidden behind a false wall in a shipping container on the Sydney waterfront on the weekend, Australian Federal Police said in a statement. The cocaine had a street value of more than $107 million.

Police said investigators arrested the man the 25-year-old suspect as he exited the shipping container. Authorities found a crowbar, an angle grinder and other tools, which they allege the man was using to cut into the false wall of the shipping container.

Police released multiple images of the operation.

This photo released by the Australian Federal Police, shows a cache of cocaine concealed found behind a false wall of a shipping container at a Sydney Port, on Aug. 31, 2025. AP

The older two men were forklift drivers employed by a global shipping and logistics company that authorities have not named.

Police also found $216,240 in cash which they allege is the proceeds of crime.

All three face potential life sentences if convicted.

The 42-year-old man was released on bail but the others were remanded in custody. They will all appear in court next on Oct. 29.

The shipping container was sent from Europe, but the source of the cocaine remained under investigation, according to police.

The men were arrested by the Multi Agency Strike Team. The team is made up of state and federal agencies who target "trusted insiders" within supply chains that allow organized crime groups to smuggle illicit drugs into Australia.

"To anyone lured in by the false promise of riches from drug importations – these offenses carry the potential of life in jail," Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty said in a statement.

Last December, Australian police seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine and arrested 13 people in raids after a fishing boat broke down off the coast of Queensland.