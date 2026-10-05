Coca-Cola reveals new flavors for Coke, Powerade and other brands

Coca-Cola is refreshing its beverage lineup with a series of new fruit flavors.

The company said Monday that it will roll out "innovations" for its Coca-Cola, Fairlife, Mr. Pibb, Powerade and Topo Chico brands starting in 2027. Coca-Cola will showcase the new products at the National Association of Convenience Stores event in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company is also testing several new products in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to gauge consumer interest in a prebiotic version of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar and Fresca.

Coca-Cola fans will have two new flavors to try next year: Coca-Cola Cherry Lime is scheduled to debut in February, and Coca-Cola Strawberry Float will make its premiere in the summer.

The cherry lime product is a new spin on Coca-Cola Cherry, while the strawberry float version appears to be a nod to the popular dessert that blends soda and ice cream. Both come in sugar and zero-sugar options.

Other Coca-Cola beverage brands are also set to get a fruit-inspired refresh next year. Powerade will add watermelon and lemon-lime zero-sugar options in January 2027. Mr. Pibb, a spicy cherry soft drink, will debut "Mr. Pibb Black-Current" in the spring, while a "berry-forward" flavor will be offered for a limited time.

Topo Chico, a carbonated mineral water product, will launch a pineapple-coconut flavor in February, building on its existing lineup of fruit flavors, which include raspberry with lemon, passionfruit and tropical mango, among others.

Core Power protein shakes, sold under the Fairlife brand, will be available in banana and strawberry beginning in January, the first new flavors in almost a decade. Both will contain 26 grams of protein, while the banana flavor will also be available in a 42-gram version.