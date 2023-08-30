Boat capsizes "moments after" Coast Guard rescues 4 people and dog in New Jersey

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people and a dog just moments before their boat capsized the waters off New Jersey, officials said.

A small crew from the Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light discovered a sinking 30-foot recreational boat near the Forked River in Barnegat Bay during one of their operations on Sunday, officials said in a news release.

The crew helped four people and their dog onto their 29-foot rescue boat, officials said, and their recreational boat capsized "moments after" the transfer was completed.

"The boat's owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm," Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero said in a statement. "The timing of this rescue was fortunate; I commend the Coast Guard boat crew's attentiveness and fast actions to aide these people and their dog."

Photos shared by the Coast Guard show the boat wholly overturned. The boat was righted and towed into a marina in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey.

The Coast Guard crew took the rescued people and dog into the same marina. There were no reported injuries, officials said.