Fire breaks out at Coachella; no injuries reported

A mobile shower went up in flames early Saturday after the first day of the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials responded to the festival campgrounds around 2:06 a.m. Saturday, nearly an hour after the final performance, CBS Los Angeles reported. They found a shower unit engulfed in flames; one trailer was damaged and another was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

showers at Coachella campground caught on fire...

“everybody out of the showers now!” - someone in their towel running out pic.twitter.com/WPPUHjXgxe — 🍯 (@spxheda) April 13, 2019

The festival kicked off the first of its two weekends on Friday, featuring performances by Janelle Monae, Childish Gambino, Diplo and many others.

The incident comes one week after a person working in the staging area of the concert grounds fell to their death at the scene.