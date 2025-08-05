American climate journalist Alec Luhn missing on Norwegian glacier

A search is underway for award-winning climate journalist Alec Luhn, who went missing on a Norwegian glacier during a solo backpacking trip on Thursday.

Luhn's wife told CBS News he left for a hike on July 31 in Odda, in southwestern Norway, and shared his location.

She said her family wasn't worried, because he's an experienced outdoorsman. They expected he might not have cell service, but when he didn't show up for his flight back home to the U.K. on Monday night, his wife and family called the police.

His wife, Veronika Silchenko, said he sent a picture from his last known location in Odda, "and that was the last time I heard from him."

Alec Luhn Veronika Silchenko

Rescue operations have been ongoing, but have been hampered by some inclement weather.

His family wants to spread the word in the hopes that anyone hiking the same route will share any information with local authorities.

"Alec is basically obsessed with the Arctic. He loves glaciers and snow, and he loves explorers, and he's a climate journalist, so for him it is always that story that now because of the climate change they're all shrinking, and he's trying his best to go to the coldest countries," Silchenko said.

Luhn is based in London, but was born in Wisconsin. He has reported for outlets including The Atlantic, National Geographic, The New York Times, Scientific American, TIME, CBS News Radio, and VICE News TV.