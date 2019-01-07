Clemson wins college football title with 44-16 rout of Alabama

Trevor Lawrence threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Clemson to its second national title in three years with a 44-16 rout of No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Championship title game.

Lawrence threw TD passes to Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross to help undefeated Clemson become the first team in the AP poll era starting in 1936 to win 15 games in a season.

Coach Dabo Swinney's squad beat Nick Saban and Alabama (14-1) for the second time in three meetings in the CFP title game.

A.J. Terrell had an interception return for a touchdown for Clemson on Alabama's opening drive. Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa threw another interception and the Tide suffered their most lopsided loss ever under coach Nick Saban.