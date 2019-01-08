Twitter users compare Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Roger Waters, Jar Jar Binks
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence led his team to victory against the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, becoming the first true freshman to win the national title in 33 years. The 19-year-old passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the stunning upset.
While football fans can't stop talking about his historic performance, Twitter users have been trying to figure out exactly who Lawrence — and his majestic hair — remind them of. A classic rock legend or Prince Charming from "Shrek?" Here are some of the things people have compared Lawrence to since the national championship game.
An Afghan Hound
Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace"
Mitch Kramer from "Dazed and Confused"
Prince Charming from "Shrek"
Travis from "Clueless"
Jake from "Avatar"
Roger Waters from Pink Floyd
Jeff Spicoli from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"