Twitter users compare Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Roger Waters, Jar Jar Binks

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence led his team to victory against the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, becoming the first true freshman to win the national title in 33 years. The 19-year-old passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the stunning upset.

While football fans can't stop talking about his historic performance, Twitter users have been trying to figure out exactly who Lawrence — and his majestic hair — remind them of. A classic rock legend or Prince Charming from "Shrek?" Here are some of the things people have compared Lawrence to since the national championship game.

An Afghan Hound

Is it just me or does Trevor Lawrence look like an Afghan hound? pic.twitter.com/d2MnAzcyqC — Abigail Ivy (@abbykate_24) January 8, 2019

Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace"

Someone said Trevor Lawrence looks like Jar Jar Binks😂 pic.twitter.com/qPDNzQU7Km — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) January 7, 2019

Mitch Kramer from "Dazed and Confused"

Nobody can tell me that Trevor Lawrence does not look like Mitch Kramer from Dazed and Confused😂 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/ggvVNNrUnU — Zach Nelson (@Znels1999) January 8, 2019

Prince Charming from "Shrek"

Why does Trevor Lawrence look like Prince Charming from Shrek? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/aBZJaOn6sU — BoatsAndHoves (@bphovey) January 8, 2019

Travis from "Clueless"

You can’t tell me Trevor Lawrence doesn’t look like Travis from Clueless pic.twitter.com/XIeb6KJiTH — courtney (@courtneyshera_) January 8, 2019

Jake from "Avatar"

I have spent this entire game trying to figure out who Trevor Lawrence looks like. And finally after 3 quarters i figured it out and then spent the 4th quarter looking for identical pictures. This is the best I could do pic.twitter.com/l3jcEWc7jH — Madison (@Madieaps) January 8, 2019

Roger Waters from Pink Floyd

THAT'S who i've been thinking trevor lawrence looks like... https://t.co/RVUUSXHUrh — Bomani Jones (@bomani_jones) January 8, 2019

Jeff Spicoli from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

Trevor Lawrence is Jeff Spicoli in a football jersey. pic.twitter.com/YHs1yybOOR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 30, 2018



