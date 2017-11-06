Clark County Wetlands Park brush fire erupts near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that has charred several acres at a park in Nevada.

CBS News affiliate KLAS-TV reports Clark County firefighters responded to Wetlands Park, located near Sam Boyd Stadium, just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say three to five acres of undeveloped land have burned. But firefighters are unable to reach the blaze due its location.

At this time, firefighters said there is minimal threat for flames to spread to other structures in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.