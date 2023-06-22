Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman picks up side gig as DoorDash delivery driver

Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman has been going the extra mile lately, and not just on the football field.

The 25-year-old has picked up a job as a DoorDash delivery driver during the NFL offseason. Chrisman broke down the process on Twitter Tuesday, explaining why he has decided to deliver orders, despite his NFL gig.

Chrisman, who played his college football at Ohio State, says he has been using the money he earns from DoorDash to support local restaurants and feed people in his community.

"To answer the question 'Why are you doing DoorDash Drue?' I use the money I make to spend at local restaurants and hand the food out around town. Hope that clears some things up," he wrote.

To answer the question “why are you doing DoorDash Drue?”🤔



I use the money I make to spend at local restaurants and hand the food out around town. Hope that clears some things up :) pic.twitter.com/1FUdHM35yk — Drue Chrisman (@DChrisman91) June 21, 2023

Chrisman started posting about his delivery adventures on social media in June, debuting his DoorDash career to the world with a video of himself delivering toilet paper and Starbucks on his bike.

The online ordering company replied to Chrisman's tweet Tuesday with a show of appreciation.

Supporting local restaurants 🤝 Feeding your community — DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 21, 2023

The punter's athleticism has proven helpful in his delivery adventures, where he says has had to bike strenuous routes — uphill, downhill and for long distances.

On the field, Chrisman appeared in seven games for the Bengals last season, averaging about 48 yards per punt.