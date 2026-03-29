Catholic Church, world leaders condemn Israeli police for stopping cardinal from Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulchre

The Catholic Church and world leaders are criticizing Israeli police after they prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement that Pizzaballa and Reverend Fr. Francesco Ielpo were prevented from entering the church "as they made their way to celebrate" the Mass.

"As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," the statement said. "This incident is a grave precedent and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world, who during this week, look to Jerusalem."

The Israeli police told the Agence France-Presse that they had received a request from Pizzaballa and "it was clarified that it could not be approved" because of these restrictions, and noted that Jerusalem's Old City is "a complex area that does not allow access for large emergency and rescue vehicles" in case of a "mass casualty incident." Police did not specify what the request entailed.

The Patriarchate's statement said Pizzaballa and Ielpo were stopped while proceeding privately, not as part of a procession or ceremonial act, and had to turn back. The organization said preventing their entry "constitutes a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure" and called the Israeli police's decision "hasty and fundamentally flawed" and "tainted by improper considerations."

A locked door and empty stairs leading to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, March 27, 2026. Mahmoud Illean / AP

Israeli police said that all holy sites in Jerusalem have been closed since the start of the war in Iran. Israeli officials have banned large gatherings, including at religious sites, and limited public gatherings to around 50 people. A traditional Palm Sunday procession had already been cancelled by the Latin Patriarchate. Ceremonies were held in other churches, with limits on how many could attend.

Palm Sunday begins the Christian Holy Week, which ends with Easter. It symbolizes Christ's final entry into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion (which is marked with Good Friday) and resurrection (which is celebrated with Easter). The Church of the Holy Sepulchre marks the site of Jesus' resurrection and is a major destination for Christians.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the police's actions, calling the incident "an offence not only to the faithful but to any community that respects religious freedom." Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on social media that he had summoned Israel's ambassador to discuss the incident, which he called "unacceptable."

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the incident and said worship "for all religions" must be guaranteed in Jerusalem. He added that the police action "adds to a worrying series of violations of the status of holy places in Jerusalem."

The Jordanian foreign ministry said it "strongly condemned" the interaction, calling it a "flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as the prevailing legal and historical status quo, and an infringement on the unrestricted freedom of access to places of worship."

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Christmas Mass on December 24, 2025 in Bethlehem, West Bank. Faiz Abu Rmeleh / Getty Images

In Jerusalem's Old City, Christian worshippers told the AFP they were mourning the traditional processions and activities.

"It's very said this year. Because we are always used to the procession that starts from the Mount of Olives, but this year because of the precautions of the war it's forbidden," 51-year-old Andre, who gave only his first name, told AFP.

"This year, because of the war, we cannot celebrate in the streets like always," Simon Hosh, 25, told AFP. "So this year we just celebrate in the church. It's bad."

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to "the Christians of the Middle East, who suffer the consequences of a terrible conflict and in many cases cannot fully live the rites of these holy days" in Rome on Sunday. The Vatican has not specifically commented on the police incident in Jerusalem.