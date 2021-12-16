3 men arrested in deaths of drugged model and friend who were dropped off at L.A. hospitals

Three men have been arrested in the deaths of two women who died after being dropped off at Los Angeles hospitals on the same day last month, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.

CBS Los Angeles reports the three men were arrested in connection with the November 13 death of Christy Giles, a model and aspiring actress, and the November 24 death of her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola.

Christy Giles GoFundMe

Investigators believe both Giles and Arzola were given drugs and overdosed at a home in L.A's Westside.

Thirty-seven-year-old David Pearce was taken into custody on a charge of manslaughter, while 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn were both arrested on a charge of accessory to manslaughter, police said.

"Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men," the LAPD said in a statement.

The New York Post reported that Osborn, an actor, was arrested on the set of "NCIS: Los Angeles." According to Osborn's IMDB page, he has three acting credits, including an appearance on a 2014 episode of "Nurse Jackie."

On November 13, Giles was dropped off at Southern California Hospital at Culver City by masked men in a black Toyota Prius, police said. She was unconscious and pronounced dead. A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of her husband has raised more than $130,000,

A little while later, the same car dropped off Arzola at Kaiser Permanente West L.A. Medical Center, police said. Arzola was in critical condition and died about ten days later, on November 24.

The suspects were arrested by the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force. Pearce is being held on $1 million bail. Bail for Osborn and Ansbach was set at $100,000.

Investigators believe the suspects may have more victims. Anyone with information should call detectives at 213-382-9470