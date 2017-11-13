Florida man was creating weapon of mass destruction, police say

DeBARY, Fla. -- Authorities say they've arrested a man who was creating a weapon of mass destruction in his home in DeBary, Florida, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports.

Police discovered explosive devices and around 200 containers of acids, unknown powders and other materials, including bodily fluids, inside the residence. The suspect was one step away from creating the weapon of mass destruction, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Chitwood said the chemicals were similar to items used in 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday after 31-year-old Christopher Langer told his parents he placed an explosive substance inside a grenade, officials said.

Langer was intoxicated and told police that he threw the grenade outside, where they found the metal device, officials said. Police evacuated the home where they discovered the bomb-making materials. In the backyard, they found a SpongeBob SquarePants lunchbox being used as a booby trap.

The containers, etc., we pulled out of the DeBary home w/ explosive devices. Many of these contain urine. But he also had all the ingredients to make bombs pic.twitter.com/wq6ttwr8dP — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 13, 2017

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked through the night to secure the scene, and at least 79 containers were placed in a containment area.

"That domestic violence call probably saved us from making national and international news," Chitwood told WKMG-TV. "He has all the components in there to make a weapon of mass destruction."

Chitwood said Langer was an anti-government heroin addict who wanted to "get even" by harming first responders. He said authorities were recently called to his home to revive him after he overdosed on heroin.

"Two weeks ago, we saved your goddamn life, and now we're here, two weeks later, and you're talking about how you want to blow us all up," Chitwood said.

Langer's parents told police that they were unaware of their son's bomb-making materials, Chitwood said, adding that it was illegal for him to possess the items.

Langer was charged with making and possessing a destructive device. He's being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $5,000 bond. Police said additional charges are possible.