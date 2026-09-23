Chris Spatola, basketball commentator and Mike Krzyzewski's son-in-law, dies at 47

Chris Spatola, a college basketball analyst and legendary former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's son-in-law, died on Tuesday night. He was 47 years old.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Spatola. Chris was a beloved Army veteran, coach, broadcaster, and true friend to the Duke Basketball family," Duke men's basketball said in a statement Wednesday.

"We send our love and condolences to his wife Jamie and three children, the Spatola and Krzyzewski families, and everyone who loved him," it continued.

No cause of death was announced.

Spatola was a two-time All-Patriot League player during his four-year career at Army from 1998 to 2002. He later earned commendation medals from his time as a captain, including from his deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He had worked on Krzyzewski's Duke staff from 2007 to 2012, which included the 2010 NCAA championship with current head coach Jon Scheyer as leading scorer.

With heavy hearts this morning, we mourn the passing of Army Basketball alum Chris Spatola ‘02.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Be Thou at Peace. pic.twitter.com/UIN40YNDgT — Army Men's Basketball (@ArmyWP_MBB) September 23, 2026

Spatola was married to Krzyzewski's daughter, Jamie, an author who has worked with her father on several of his books.

"There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola," the Krzyzewski family said in a statement. "Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family."

It continued, "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy as our entire family, particularly Jamie and her three beautiful children, grieve and process this unimaginable loss."

Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski sits down with SiriusXM host Chris Spatola for SiriusXM's Town Hall at Bill Brill Media Room in Cameron Indoor Stadium on May 31, 2018, in Durham, N.C. Lance King/Getty Images for SiriusXM

After leaving his coaching role at Duke, he transitioned to a role as a color commentator for ESPN and TNT. He also did work for SiriusXM radio.

Jay Bilas, an ESPN commentator who also played for Krzyzewski at Duke, said he was "devastated" by the death of his friend.

"Chris was a wonderful human being. A point guard at West Point, Chris was an Army combat veteran, and a man of great humility and unusually high character," Bilas said in a statement. "A great family man that was devoted to his wife Jamie and their wonderful family. Chris was selfless ... a fabulous colleague and knowledgeable basketball man. With Chris, it was never about him, it was only about the game, the players, the coaches, and the fans. Heartbroken beyond words to lose such a great friend, yet grateful beyond words to have known him."