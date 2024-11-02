Illinois shooting survivor defies the odds after taking bullet to the brain
Leslie Reeves and Chris Smith were shot during their first date. Only Smith survived. A look at how he defied the odds to make a remarkable recovery.
The scene of the crime
On the night before Thanksgiving 2021, Smith went on a first date with a woman named Leslie Reeves. The morning after, first responders found Smith in his Farmersville, Illinois, home with a bullet lodged in his brain. Reeves was dead.
Shooting victim in a coma
EMTs rushed Smith to a hospital where he underwent brain surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.
A bullet lodged in his brain
Fragments of the bullet remained in Smith's brain. His doctors say that to retrieve the bullet could risk causing further damage.
Family support
Smith's mother, Sharon Costanza, and sister, Ashli Holcomb, sat by his side during his recovery. Doctors told them chances were very low that Smith would return to his previous level of functioning.
No memory
In January 2022, Smith woke from his coma and asked where he was and what had happened. He remembered nothing from the night of the shooting. He had no memory of his date with Reeves, even though he'd been talking on the phone and messaging with her two weeks before the shooting.
A poor prognosis
Due to Smith's injuries, his neurosurgeon, Dr. Victor Williams, told Smith he likely would not be able to walk again. Williams and his team were dedicated to doing everything they could to aid Chris' recovery.
A life forever changed
Smith's left leg is partially paralyzed from his hip to his knee. From his knee to his toes, he is completely paralyzed.After he left the hospital, he had to move back in with his mother.
Regaining his strength
Most days, Smith goes to the gym and works on regaining his strength so that someday he'll be able to walk without assistance.
A survivor
Smith says he is determined to hold on tight to his new lease on life. He is back singing with his rock band. And he proposed to his fianceé, Michelle Albrecht.
New aspirations
'Smith hopes to become a motivational speaker and has his own website.
A miracle recovery
Smith's mother says his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.