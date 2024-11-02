Illinois shooting survivor defies the odds after taking bullet to the brain

Leslie Reeves and Chris Smith were shot during their first date. Only Smith survived. A look at how he defied the odds to make a remarkable recovery.

The scene of the crime

The exterior of Chris Smith's Farmersville, Illinois, home. Illinois State Police

On the night before Thanksgiving 2021, Smith went on a first date with a woman named Leslie Reeves. The morning after, first responders found Smith in his Farmersville, Illinois, home with a bullet lodged in his brain. Reeves was dead.

Shooting victim in a coma

Chris Smith was placed in a medically induced coma after brain surgery. Chris Smith

EMTs rushed Smith to a hospital where he underwent brain surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

A bullet lodged in his brain

An X-ray shows a bullet fragment in Chris Smith's brain. Chris Smith

Fragments of the bullet remained in Smith's brain. His doctors say that to retrieve the bullet could risk causing further damage.

Family support

Sharon Costanza with her son Chris Smith during his hospitalization. Chris Smith

Smith's mother, Sharon Costanza, and sister, Ashli Holcomb, sat by his side during his recovery. Doctors told them chances were very low that Smith would return to his previous level of functioning.

No memory

Chris Smith shares his story with "48 Hours." CBS News

In January 2022, Smith woke from his coma and asked where he was and what had happened. He remembered nothing from the night of the shooting. He had no memory of his date with Reeves, even though he'd been talking on the phone and messaging with her two weeks before the shooting.

A poor prognosis

Dr. Victor Williams, Chris Smith's neurosurgeon, talks with "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty. CBS News

Due to Smith's injuries, his neurosurgeon, Dr. Victor Williams, told Smith he likely would not be able to walk again. Williams and his team were dedicated to doing everything they could to aid Chris' recovery.

A life forever changed

Chris Smith CBS News

Smith's left leg is partially paralyzed from his hip to his knee. From his knee to his toes, he is completely paralyzed.After he left the hospital, he had to move back in with his mother.

Regaining his strength

After intense physical therapy, Chris Smith has made incredible strides. He's much stronger than when he awoke from a coma, but he discovered there are gaps in his memory CBS News

Most days, Smith goes to the gym and works on regaining his strength so that someday he'll be able to walk without assistance.

A survivor

"She's my angel," Chris Smith says of Michelle Albrecht. Chris Smith

Smith says he is determined to hold on tight to his new lease on life. He is back singing with his rock band. And he proposed to his fianceé, Michelle Albrecht.

New aspirations

Chris Smith is back as the lead singer with his rock band. CBS News

'Smith hopes to become a motivational speaker and has his own website.

A miracle recovery

"I don't know how he did make it. I don't understand how he did. He's a miracle," Sharon Costanza says of Chris Smith. CBS News

Smith's mother says his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.