Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap, LAPD says

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Academy Awards after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head

The Los Angeles Police Department says Chris Rock has declined to press charges against Will Smith after a stunning altercation seen during the Oscars broadcast.

The LAPD issued a statement after the show ended saying that they were aware of an "incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another."

The person who was slapped declined to file a police report, according to the LAPD.

"If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," police said.

It was the slap seen around the world — and a moment that left many viewers scratching their heads when the broadcast audio was cut.

Rock had just made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, saying he was looking forward to seeing her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her hair loss due to the autoimmune disease alopecia. As Rock spoke, Smith walked up on stage and struck him as the audience looked on in shock.

"Wow, wow — Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me," Rock said as Smith returned to his seat.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Smith then shouted to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

"I'm going to. That was a — greatest night in the history of television," Rock said, not making any more references to the incident and continuing on with his presentation of the award for best documentary.

Just a few minutes later, Smith was back on stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard." In his acceptance speech, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, without specifically mentioning the incident or Chris Rock.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," he said as he began his speech. "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people."

"I want to apologize to the Academy," Smith said. "I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees."

He added, "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams."

The Academy Awards later tweeted that it "does not condone violence of any form."

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022