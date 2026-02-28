Chocolate supplement recalled because it contains erectile dysfunction drug

A chocolate male enhancement supplement is being recalled because it contains a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, federal health officials said Friday.

Brooklyn-based USALESS.COM is recalling its Rhino Choco VIP 10X product due to the undeclared presence of Tadalafil, which is the active ingredient in Cialis, the company said in an announcement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The drug, which is not declared on the ingredients label, is not allowed in over-the-counter products.

The recall applies to the company's 10-gram, 12-piece chocolate supplement packaged in a black cardboard box with an expiration date of October 2027. The product is sold both online and in retail stores.

Tadalafil may interact with nitrates in some prescription drugs and has the potential to "lower blood pressure to dangerous levels," the company warned. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates.

"The product has been immediately removed from our online store until we are certain that the problem has been corrected," USALESS.com said.

USALESS.com is recalling its Rhino Choco VIP 10X product. FDA

Consumers who bought the recalled product are being asked to immediately return it for a full refund.

In 2018, the FDA warned consumers not to purchase or ingest "Rhino"-branded male enhancement products, citing a spike in health issues related to hidden drugs in the purported dietary supplements.