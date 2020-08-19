Chocolate "snow" dusts Swiss town after malfunction at Lindt factory

Switzerland is known for many things — including its chocolate — but one town got an extra dose of its signature sweet treat on Friday following a malfunction at a Lindt chocolate factory.

The factory in the Swiss town of Olten experienced a minor problem with its cooling ventilation, which ended up sending cocoa powder spewing into the air, the company, Lindt & Sprüngli, said in a statement to CBS News.

Strong winds that morning helped spread the chocolate dust through town, the statement continued.

A photo posted on Twitter showing a car in Olten dusted with cocoa powder has gone viral, with many marveling at the "chocolate snow." The company said the chocolate particles were completely harmless to humans and the environment.

Lindt & Sprüngli said in its statement that the company worked quickly to "remedy this defect" and that that production was able to continue as normal.