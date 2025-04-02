Popular chocolate bars recalled after reports of "small stones," manufacturer says

Tony's Chocolonely said it's recalling some chocolate bars after 12 consumers reported finding "small stones" in the products.

The recall covers two products, its 6.35 oz Dark Almond Sea Salt bar and the company's 6.35 oz Everything Bar, which is a milk chocolate bar with caramel, pretzel, almond nougat and sea salt.

The small stones weren't filtered during a third-party's almond harvesting and almond processing, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Tony's Chocolonely is advising people who have the bars not to eat them. No injuries have been reported, it said.

The bars can be returned to the store where they were bought to get a refund or replacement, the company added.

The recall covers bars sold both in the U.S. and Canada. The lot numbers for recalled bars include:

U.S.:

Dark Almond Sea Salt 6.35 oz – lot numbers 163094, 162634, M162634

– lot numbers 163094, 162634, M162634 Everything Bar (milk chocolate with caramel, pretzel, almond nougat and sea salt) 6.35 oz –

lot numbers 4327, 4330, 4331, M4331

Canada:

Dark Almond Sea Salt 180g – lot number 162697

– lot number 162697 Everything Bar 180g – lot number 4332.

The recalled products were sold starting in February, the company added. Consumers can contact the chocolate company at (503)-388-5990.