FBI arrests alleged Chinese agent at LAX after she allegedly surveilled son of Taiwanese president

The FBI arrested a suspected Chinese agent at Los Angeles International Airport after she allegedly surveilled the Taiwanese president's U.S.-based son, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

Wanying "Heather" Zhang, an Irvine, California, realtor, was cuffed by federal law enforcement on Sunday before she boarded a flight to Shanghai, China, from LAX, on a charge of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

Zhang's husband Edric Ding, a realtor at the same firm, told CBS News when reached by phone Sunday: "I don't know anything yet," and declined to comment further.

It was not immediately clear if Zhang has an attorney.

A criminal complaint, filed in federal court by a member of the FBI's counterintelligence squad in L.A., accused Zhang and an accomplice of traveling to Seattle, Washington, in September 2025 and taking pictures at the suburban home of a top Taiwanese official's family.

Wanying "Heather" Zhang. FBI

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the target was Ting-Yu Lai, the son of Taiwanese President Ching-Te Lai.

Ting-Yu, an engineer in his 30s, attended college in America and has a young U.S.-born son with his wife, Hsiao Chen, according to Taiwanese media reports. He now works for the Dutch multinational electronics firm Philips.

"If the PRC [People's Republic of China] wish to obtain leverage over the President of Taiwan during any potential conflict, the location and pictures of the close relatives of a high-ranking Taiwanese government official, including pictures of their homes and cars, could be useful to the PRC," wrote FBI Special Agent Kevin Holt in the Oct. 3, 2026, criminal complaint.

Taiwan has been the focus of high geopolitical tensions for decades. It asserts its independence, while the Chinese government claims it is part of China. The island is in a key position astride major shipping lanes, and is where many of the world's most advanced semiconductor chips are manufactured.

CBS News reached out to the Taiwanese consulate for comment.

The complaint said Zhang, 34, and a man named only as "Individual 1" flew from Las Vegas to Seattle on Sept. 1, 2025, rented a black Nissan Rogue and drove to their target's home.

Images from a neighbor's security camera included in the complaint allegedly show the two "appearing to film" Ting-Yu, his wife and their child as they arrived home that evening.

CBS News matched the images to an address near Seattle owned by Ting-Yu.

Zhang allegedly texted her Chinese government handler: "Saw him. Young male. It's that young one," and "I am videorecording," followed by two license plate numbers, according to the complaint.

The FBI agent wrote that the texts from the Chinese messaging app WeChat were obtained from a search warrant on Zhang's iCloud account.

"Zhang was in contact with at least two people whom she appeared to acknowledge worked for the PRC government," the agent wrote.

The complaint claims Zhang was introduced in June 2025 to one of the Chinese government officials by a classmate from her alma mater, Beijing's University of International Relations, which Holt said has close ties to the Ministry of State Security.

Holt's affidavit claims Zhang booked a private room in Changsha, China, during a June 2025 trip, where she allegedly met the government official and received her surveillance mission.

She later texted the official, "I can take care of this thing," according to the complaint.

On Aug. 26, 2025, Zhang wrote: "I will be busy with work in L.A. this week. I will probably go to Seattle next week," and the official replied: "Ok. Thank you for your hard work," the complaint said.

Zhang is a licensed California realtor with JC Pacific Capital Inc. Her Zillow profile says she has 130 sales and listings around Los Angeles and neighboring counties.

Ting-Yu received his bachelor's in electrical engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2012; a master's in Bioengineering Innovation and Design from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the following year; then a PhD from the Department of Bioengineering at the University of Washington, according to a profile from one of his academic publications.

Taiwan TV news station SETN reported that he met his Taiwanese wife while studying for his doctorate. They married in 2018 and had a child in the U.S. in 2020, according to CNA, Taiwan's national news agency.

Chinese government agents have previously been caught spying on and harassing Chinese dissidents and pro-democracy activists in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors said Shujun Wang, 75, infiltrated and informed on a Chinese pro-democracy group in Queens, New York, for the Chinese Ministry of State Security for 17 years. He was convicted in 2024 of acting as a foreign agent.

Two people were arrested in April 2023 for their involvement in an unofficial Chinese police station in Manhattan set up to monitor Chinese dissidents.

The Justice Department has warned of a plan by the Chinese security services called Operation Fox Hunt aimed at repatriating wanted Chinese nationals around the world, which targets enemies of the regime.

New York-based Quanzhong An, who prosecutors say is a leader of the U.S. wing of Operation Fox Hunt, was sentenced in March 2025 after harassing a Chinese dissident in an attempt to bring them back to China.

In California, former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang was charged with acting as a Chinese agent in May. She admitted to being paid to spread pro-Chinese government propaganda in the U.S., including an essay on her blog denying "forced labor" in China.