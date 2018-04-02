China's tariff hikes: Here are the U.S. products getting hit

China is placing new tariffs on 128 products bought from the U.S. as retaliation against taxes approved by President Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

The new tariffs will go into effect today, April 2, the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement. The announcement follows through on warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It's also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.

The tariffs mirror Mr. Trump's 25 percent charge on imported steel and 15 percent hike on aluminum. Mr. Trump's tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Below are some of the products that will face tariffs from China:

25 PERCENT TARIFFS

Most goods targeted for 25 percent tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China is the No. 3 American export market.

— PORK

Fresh and chilled bone-in pork forelegs and hind legs, chilled whole and half hog heads, pork liver, chopped pork, other fresh and chilled pork

— ALUMINUM

Scrap aluminum

15 PERCENT TARIFFS

Chinese regulators also imposed 15 percent duties on apples, almonds and dozens of types of fruit

— FRUIT

Apples, fresh or dried; coconut, fresh and dried; bananas, fresh or dried; pineapple; pomegranates; mangos; grapefruit; grapes; watermelon; cherries; strawberries; dried apricots

— NUTS

Brazil nuts, cashews, almond kernels, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts

— WINE

Sparkling wine

— HERBS

Ginseng

— PIPES

Stainless steel and alloy pipe used for petroleum or natural gas, multiple diameters