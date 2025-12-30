China fires missiles on second day of military drills Taiwan calls "highly provocative and reckless"

Beijing — China launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter aircraft and navy vessels around Taiwan on Tuesday for a second day of live-fire drills aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports and assaults on maritime targets.

The two-day war games code-named "Justice Mission 2025" have been slammed by Taipei as "highly provocative and reckless."

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out military action to seize the island democracy.

AFP journalists in Pingtan — a Chinese island at the closest point to Taiwan's main island — saw a volley of rockets blast into the air at around 9:00 am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, leaving trails of white smoke.

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers fire a rocket into the air as they conduct military drills on Pingtan island, in eastern China's Fujian province, the closest point to Taiwan, Dec. 30, 2025. ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty

At least 10 rockets were launched in quick succession, sending a booming sound reverberating across the sky and drawing tourists towards the seafront to snap photos and videos on their phones.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement shortly afterwards that it had "conducted long-range live fire drills in the waters to the north of the Taiwan Island and achieved desired effects".

The show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States — Taiwan's main security backer — and comments from Japan's prime minister that any use of force against Taiwan by China could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said Tuesday that Beijing would "forcefully counter" large-scale U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, adding that any attempt to obstruct China's unification with the island "will inevitably end in failure."

Beijing said this month that it would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territory after the approval by U.S. lawmakers of the latest major arms sale to the island.

President Trump said Monday that the U.S. wasn't given advance notice about the Chinese exercises, but he was not particularly concerned about them, either. He brushed aside the possibility of counterpart Xi Jinping ordering an invasion of Taiwan, noting that China has conducted exercises around the island for many years.

"I don't believe he's going to be doing it," Mr. Trump said, touting what he called his "great relationship" with the Chinese leader.

Mainland China and territory controlled by the Chinese government is show in yellow, while territory claimed by, but uncontrolled by Beijing, including Taiwan, is depicted in brown on this map. Getty/iStock

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called the drills a "punitive response to Taiwan independence separatist forces and a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressed his "strongest condemnation" and said Beijing was "deliberately undermining regional stability through military intimidation."

"This is a blatant provocation against regional security and the international order," he wrote on Facebook, adding that Taipei would not escalate the situation.

China is practices for a blockade of Taiwan

China said on Tuesday morning that it had deployed destroyers, frigates, fighters and bombers "to conduct drills on subjects of identification and verification, warning and expulsion, simulated strikes, assault on maritime targets, as well as anti-air and anti-submarine operations."

A statement from the PLA's Eastern Theater Command said the exercises in the waters to the north and south of Taiwan "tested capabilities of sea-air coordination and integrated blockade and control."

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a core theme of the exercises was a "blockade" of key Taiwanese ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south.

Chinese authorities published a map of five large zones around Taiwan where the war games would take place. They are due to finish at 6:00 pm on Tuesday.

Taiwan said the zones, some of which are within 12 nautical miles of its coast, had affected international shipping and aviation routes.

Dozens of flights to Taiwan's Kinmen and Matsu islands were cancelled, according to the island's Civil Aviation Administration, affecting around 6,000 passengers, while more than 850 scheduled international flights will be "affected" and could face delays.

Taiwanese Coast Guard personnel monitor the movements of the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese People's Liberation Army vessels, as China stages drills encircling Taiwan, in the Taiwan Strait, Dec. 29, 2025. Taiwan Coast Guard/Anadolu/Getty

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had detected 130 Chinese military aircraft near the island, as well as 14 Chinese navy ships and eight unspecified government vessels, in the 24 hours ending 6:00 am.

Taiwan's coast guard said it deployed 14 ships to monitor the naval activity, "employing a one-on-one shadowing approach to forcefully deter the vessels."

"So many drills like this over the years"

Many ordinary Taiwanese reacted stoically.

"There have been so many drills like this over the years that we are used to it," said fishmonger Chiang Sheng-ming, 24, at a market in the capital Taipei.

"If you stand your ground, there's nothing to be afraid of," added fruitseller Tseng Chang-chih, 80.

"War? Impossible. It's just posturing. If they really attacked Taiwan, they would have to pay a price."

China's military last held large-scale drills involving live firing around Taiwan in April — surprise maneuvers condemned by Taipei as "blatant military provocations" and "escalatory behavior" that it said threatened peace.