Wuhan, China — In the large lobby of a three story building in Wuhan, China, a child-size yellow robot greets visitors with a dance. It sways along to traditional Chinese music while robots twice the size stand on either side of the stage, beating loud drums to the rhythm. The little robot then moves on to another dance, bopping along to a pop tune that makes people smile and laugh.

The small humanoid robot's agility makes it look almost lifelike. Then it stops, and the crowd is

ushered on to see the real wonders inside the Hubei Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center.

On the top floor, more than 100 computer science and engineering graduates toil at individual work stations wearing gloves and outfits equipped with motion and tactile sensors, while cameras record their every movement.

One pours water into a jug; another places cutlery and chopsticks into a container. The graduate at the next table unscrews a flashlight and removes the battery, then replaces it.

All the movements are done slowly, meticulously and repeated over and over again, with the actions recorded as valuable data from the cameras and sensors that can be used to train the company's humanoid robots.

An engineering graduate works on training a humanoid robot at the Hubei Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center in Wuhan, China. CBS News

"It was fun at first," said 22-year-old intern Mei. "It gets a little boring in the middle. But it's such a proud moment when we get the model trained."

Mei is one of nearly 1 million engineering graduates China's universities are estimated to be churning out every year. The U.S., by comparison, sends about 140,000 young engineers into the job market annually.

Another graduate sits with a remote control in his hand and a humanoid robot next to him. As he moves his hand, the robot mimics his motions.

"Right now I'm capturing the motion of pouring water into a cup. We're training this action and gathering data for the model. It's controlled by this hand controller. It moves exactly how the hand moves," he explains. "We need to run this hundreds or thousands of times. We have only completed 500 iterations so far."

At the G20 summit in September, Elon Musk made a bold statement, declaring that within 10 years, "there will be well over a billion humanoid robots, and productivity of a robot will be five-times that of a human."

The world's richest man may believe robots will replace human productivity within a decade, but many in China take a different view.

"Our main goal is for these robots to serve humans in household and industrial settings," Prof. Jiyin Cao, who runs the Hubei robotics center, told CBS News, clearly oozing pride over the work they are doing. "We train them to carry out tasks for industrial applications. This is why we train these robots — to help them integrate better into human life."

China is under enormous pressure to make that happen. The country has an aging, shrinking population. It's one of the fastest demographic shifts playing out anywhere in the world, and it is lending urgency to efforts to get humanoid robots into labor-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, retail and healthcare.

"I believe future robots will be deployed across all industries. They will work in factory workshops, homes, nuclear energy sites, provide elderly care services, and serve as our personal assistants," Cao told CBS News. "They can help us with all these things."

Training the humanoids, however, takes an enormous amount of time, especially for more complex tasks.

Cao laughed off any suggestion that most people could have humanoid helpers in their homes anytime soon.

"It still requires extensive training and learning," he said. "Home environments are unstructured, far from simple. Early robots mostly perform actions in simple, fixed, structured settings. But every household is unique, making home environments highly complex. It could be three to five years away before one is in our home. But it could also take 10 years."

The timescale may be up for debate, but China is working at breakneck speed and on a monumental scale to bring robots into the mainstream consumer world — and to ensure it is Chinese companies developing and making them.

"China has the world's strongest industrial manufacturing system and a full supply chain for upstream and downstream robotics products," Cao said. "That is our greatest edge globally."