Is China's EV market takeover inevitable as Chinese automakers prepare to gain a foothold in North America?

Beijing — On the outskirts of the Chinese port city of Ningbo, surrounded by lush green hills topped with giant wind turbines to harness the power of the gales off the East China Sea, is a factory where bosses believe they're making the cars of the future.

It's where the Geely Auto Group, one of China's largest EV makers, produces its luxury brand Zeekr. The name is a merging of two concepts — Zee stands for Generation Z, and Kr is the chemical symbol for Krypton. Yes, the same element at the heart of the rock that drains Superman's powers.

Is it a metaphor for what's ahead, as China appears to be on course to dominate the global auto market?

Inside the massive plant, which started operating in 2023, giant mechanical arms guided by artificial intelligence work in unison to assemble the vehicles. The plant is 99% automated; machines building machines. The occasional human worker monitors the process.

Zeekr Vice President of manufacturing Zhao Chunlin used to work for General Motors. He told CBS News he admires and respects U.S. automakers, as he discussed the 100-year-plus legacies of GM and Ford.

But Zhao, and China, are focused on the future, not the past, and he was confident that he's now working for a company in a country that many believe will dictate the future terms of the auto industry — and potentially obliterate the opposition.

Zhao said he believed Chinese customers' demand for excellence had propelled his nation to the forefront of the EV industry.

"We are the best because we have the biggest market in the world, so customers' requirements are very high because there is so much choice. They want it better, better, better. They want everything!!"

Asked if Chinese EVs are better than models made in the U.S., he didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, sure," he said. "Even Tesla made in China is better quality than Tesla made in America."

Zeekrs will very soon be sold in North America, thanks to a trade deal that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed in January during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A total of 49,000 Chinese EVs will be sold in the first year under the deal, with Canadian tariffs on the imports dropping from 100%, to just 6%.

At that level, Chinese imports will represent almost 25% of last year's total EV market in Canada. They will be competing for market share against U.S. brands including Tesla, GM and Ford. But Chinese EVs have a key advantage: Significantly lower prices make them very appealing to many buyers.

If Australia is any guide to what can happen when Chinese companies gain traction in the EV market, then U.S. automakers, beware: Chinese-made vehicles have gone from zero market share 10 years ago, to over 30% today.

A similar trend is playing out in Europe where, despite higher tariffs on some brands, Chinese EVs are grabbing an ever larger share of the market, jumping from 9% to about 14% already this year compared to last.

Could it happen in Canada, too?

It's too soon to say. It's a very different market, and U.S. automakers obviously have a geographical advantage, but the Chinese foothold in the Canadian market could offer a window into the future, and the view should be of concern to America and its auto industry based, just over the Detroit River.

The U.S. government has so far refused to allow Chinese vehicles into the market, blocking them with prohibitive tariffs and bans, citing concerns about national security and protecting the domestic auto industry.

At the Zeekr factory, Zhao said nobody, in the U.S. or anywhere else, should view China's automakers as a threat. He said that while China, and Geely, have plans to one day sell and potentially manufacture cars in the U.S., it would be in the form of collaborations and joint ventures.

"It's not necessary to be fearful. The market is very huge," he said, adding with a smile: "Trump, don't worry!"

Zhao said consumers in the U.S. and around the world deserve the driving experience offered by Chinese EVs. To prove his point, they let CBS News test drive Zeekr's most luxurious, top-of-the-line model, the 9X plug-in hybrid.

CBS News' Anna Coren takes a test drive in the Zeekr 9X, the top of the line SUV made by the Geely Auto Group's luxury brand, at the Zeekr factory on the outskirts of Ningbo, China. CBS News

They call it China's Rolls Royce. The design, however, is a clear mimicking of the iconic British Range Rover SUV. Geely acquired Swedish autogiant Volvo in 2010, so the vehicle incorporates European design with Chinese technology.

As soon as you open the door, it exudes luxury. From the leather interior to the plush seats, the sound system — made by British luxury brand Naim Audio, which can also be found in Bentleys — and the technology, including a largely autonomous driving capability.

The engine is barely audible, and the drive is incredibly smooth. The hybrid can go from 0-100 kilometers per hour (about 62 mph) in just four seconds, and it has a combined range of 745 miles on one tank of fuel and charge.

Another highlight: The 9X can park itself while you stand outside and watch — a potential game changer for drivers who hate to parallel or reverse park.

But most importantly, it retails for about $70,000, about half the cost of a Cadillac Escalade.

Only 10 years ago, Chinese cars weren't really taken seriously in most Western markets. Now, they're considered by many to be just as good, if not better than many U.S. and European brands, especially for the price paid.

Zeekr is now selling its vehicles in more than 50 countries, and it will begin exporting the 9X to Europe and the Middle East this month.