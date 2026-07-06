China test-launches ballistic missile from sub in South Pacific, drawing protests

Bangkok — China's military test-launched a long-range ballistic missile Monday from one of its nuclear-powered submarines in the South Pacific, drawing protest and concern from countries in the region.

The missile was launched at 12:01 p.m. and carried a dummy warhead, according to an announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency. China last conducted a missile test in the Pacific two years ago, then firing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a dummy warhead.

The launch was part of routine annual training, complied with international law and practice, and was not directed against any country or target, according to the statement from Xinhua, which was reposted by the Ministry of Defense.

The 2024 launch mirrored testing that the United States does for its own ballistic missile fleet, and experts viewed it at the time as an assertion of China's growing superpower status.

Australia, New Zealand and Japan criticized the launch.

The New Zealand government said it was informed of the planned launch hours beforehand and noted that the missile was fired into the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone.

The nuclear-free zone was established by the 1986 Treaty of Rarotonga, which prohibits nuclear weapons throughout the region. China in 1987 ratified the protocols pledging not to test nuclear weapons within the zone, or to threaten to use them against signatories with territory in the region.

"It appears that despite our long-standing concerns about this type of activity, China carried out the test within hours of informing us," Foreign Minister Winston Peters told The Associated Press in a statement.

The launch took place the same day Australia and Fiji signed a new mutual defense treaty that is meant to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific.

"Australia has been clear with China that we regard this as destabilizing to the region," Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in Fiji, in response to the test.

Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey listens to Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at a press conference in London on June 10, 2026. Kin Cheung / Pool via REUTERS / File photo

Tokyo said on Monday it had strongly urged China to reconsider the test after the Japanese Embassy in Beijing was told about it by Chinese authorities before the event, French news agency AFP reports.

"We strongly called for a rethink of the ballistic missile test-firing, so that it won't pose a threat to Japan's security such as by passing through Japan's airspace," a joint government statement said.

China has a fleet of six ballistic-missile submarines, and 59 nuclear-powered attack submarines, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a Washington-based think tank.