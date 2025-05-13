Kansas City Chiefs superfan "ChiefsAholic" sentenced to 32 years in Oklahoma prison for bank robbery

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "ChiefsAholic" was sentenced Monday in an Oklahoma courtroom to serve 32 years in state prison for robbing a Tulsa-area bank, a sentence that will be carried out after he finishes serving time in federal prison.

Xaviar Babudar, 30, appeared in a Tulsa courtroom and apologized to the court and victims of the December 2022 robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, said Babudar's attorney, Jay-Michael Swab.

"He expressed sincere remorse and took full responsibility for his actions," Swab said.

Babudar was already serving more than 17 years in federal prison for a string of 11 bank robberies across seven states where he stole nearly $850,000 to finance his social media stardom. Swab said the robberies were also the result of a gambling addiction.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had sought life in prison for Babudar.

"The violence that Babudar exhibited to the employees of the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union was abhorrent," Kunzweiler said in a statement. "He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country."

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, ChiefsAholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP

Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely ordered Babudar's 32-year sentence to run concurrently to his federal sentence, which means after he is released from federal prison he will be transferred to state custody to serve his remaining 14 years.

Babudar developed a following on his ChiefsAholic account on the social platform X after attending games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs gear. His avid support of the Chiefs became well known on social media.

Badubar was first charged in December 2022 following a series of successful and attempted robberies and was released on bond in February 2023. Babudar cut his ankle monitor and fled the authorities in March 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. That was days after he had received a check with winnings from successfully betting on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII and Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP in 2023, the attorney's office said.

He was again arrested in Sacramento in July of 2023 and charged with bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines in federal court.

In November, Prime Video released a true-crime documentary detailing Babudar's story as a Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber.