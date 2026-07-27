Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy's son charged in shooting of his mother in Virginia

The son of Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy has been arrested and charged with the shooting of his mother, Mia Bieniemy, according to authorities in Virginia.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies responded late Sunday to a shooting in Ashburn, Virginia, where they found 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition Monday.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of the couple, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, was with the team at their practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, earlier Sunday. He was not present for Monday's workout.

"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family," head coach Andy Reid told reporters at Monday's practice.

"He's got a great support group here as a family, as needed. And then we'll just let time take care of it from there."

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy stands on the sideline during a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 21, 2023. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

The Chiefs hired Eric Bieniemy to serve as their new offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy left to join John Harbaugh and the New York Giants. Bieniemy served as Kansas City's offensive coordinator from 2018-22, and the Chiefs led the NFL with 30.1 points per game during that timeframe, per CBS Sports Research.

Bieniemy spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach. He spent 2024 as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and 2023 as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.